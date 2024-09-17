 Asian Champions Trophy Final: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming Of India vs China Match
Both the teams had earlier faced each other in the league stage of the tournament where India beat China 3-0. Goals from Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh and Abhishek led to India's victory.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Team India and host China will face each other for the one final time in the finals of the Asian Champions Trophy. India thrashed South Korea in the semifinals on Monday, while China overcame Pakistan in the shootout to enter the final.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian hockey team will enter the mega finale as firm favourites and aim to win their fifth title. On the other hand, the Chinese team will look to shock India and clinch their second title in the tournament's history, after the 2013 edition.

India, are unbeaten in the tournament. The men in blue started the campaign beating China 3-0. They followed it up with wins over Japan 5-1, Malaysia 8-1 and Korea 3-1 in the group stage before once again beating Korea 4-1 in the semifinal encounter.

Meanwhile, China lost to India (3-0), Korea (3-2) and Pakistan (5-1) and only beat Malaysia (4-2) and Japan (2-0) to enter the semifinal, where they went past the Men in Green (2-0 via shootout) to book a place in the final. 

When and where to watch India vs China match in India?

When is the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy hockey final match?

The India vs China match in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey final will take place on 17 September.

What time is the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy hockey final match?

The match will start at 3:30 pm IST

Where to watch India vs China in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will be shown on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD channels. The match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

