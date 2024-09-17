Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Jugraj Singh's Winner Hands India 5th Title After 1-0 Triumph Over China

Jugraj Singh turned hero for Team India as they defeated hosts China 1-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final to clinch their fifth title.

Jugraj scored a field goal in the 50th minute thanks to an assist from captain Harmanpreet Singh to break the deadlock after which India managed to hold on to their lead and seal victory.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan defeated Korea 5-2 to claim the third spot in the six-team competition.

In a tightly contested match, India managed to edge past China with a late goal from Jugraj Singh in the 51st minute, securing a 1-0 victory in the final quarter.

India, the defending champions, solidified their status as the most successful team in the Asian Champions Trophy, having now won five titles (2011, 2016, 2018, 2023, and 2024). This was India's sixth appearance in the final, while China reached the final for the first time.

Ranked fifth in the world by the FIH, the Indian team dominated the early stages against 23rd-ranked China. Despite several penalty corners, captain Harmanpreet Singh couldn’t capitalize, and goalkeeper Wang Weihao made crucial saves to keep India scoreless in the first quarter, denying Manpreet Singh and Nilakanta Sharma from close range.

India continued to control the game in the second quarter, but their efforts remained fruitless. Harmanpreet missed the target from another penalty corner, and his next attempt struck the post, leaving the match goalless at halftime.

China gained momentum in the third quarter, winning three penalty corners. However, the Indian defense, particularly Amit Rohidas as the first rusher, successfully blocked all attempts.

With just nine minutes remaining, Jugraj Singh found the back of the net for his second goal of the tournament, breaking the deadlock. Harmanpreet's determined run along the left side of China’s defensive circle set up the opportunity.