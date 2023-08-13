Asian Champions Trophy 2023: ACT Triumph Shows Indian Hockey Is Moving In The Right Direction

The Indian hockey team has wrapped up a victorious Asian Champions Trophy 2023 campaign in style and there are pointers in it for the future.

Although they were supremely dominant throughout the event, the final did stretch them with the Malaysians giving them a real scare, leading 3-1 at one stage.

With the Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled next month and the Paris Olympics in 2024 not too far away, all eyes will be on India winning the gold at Hangzhou and gaining automatic entry to the Olympics.

This team has the potential to do that and much more. They are a team that has grown and evolved over the years and the 2021 Olympics bronze medallists would look to make the Olympics directly and then convert the bronze to gold hopefully.

Craig Fulton working his magic

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The brand of hockey that chief coach Craig Fulton has instilled in the team is working wonders and they should use that as a template going forward.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh's killer drag-flicks in penalty corners has made all the difference in crucial situations and the attacking, aggressive brand of hockey he plays has enthused the rest of the team as well.

The likes of Akashdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh have ensured the forwardline and the midfield work like a well-oiled machine and are in sync with their moves.

India dominating most of their games

India's overwhelming dominance against teams in the tournament barring a couple of matches is a reflection of how far the team has come since Fulton took over earlier this year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There is an innate confidence in the team that they can get on top of the opponents. Not just on the field but also mentally. This is the mentality that Fulton and Harmanpreet have infused into the team and is likely to take the team forward in crucial games and crunch situations in the future.

There isn't an ounce of defensive mindset in the team or a tendency to wait and watch. Harmanpreet & Co are more into taking the game right into the opposition's circle and creating havoc among their defenders.

The Indian backline stood strong throughout the tournament and that certainly helped the forwards and strikers to go ahead and do their job as effectively as they could.

With the template that Fulton and Harmanpreet have brought into the team, the Indian team would be looking to be a force to reckon with when it comes to the major challenges that lie ahead for them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What lies ahead

The Asian Games would be the next big challenge and India would be certainly looking at coming out on top.

With the kind of squad they possess and the quality of players in their ranks, the eight-time Olympics champions would be definitely be aiming for the gold.

The likes of Malaysia, Korea, Pakistan etc would pose a challenge but after their triumphant campaign at the Asian Champions Trophy, the Indian hockey team would have its tails up.

If they win the Asian Games gold and secure a direct Olympic qualification, then going up against the likes of Australia, Netherlands, Germany and Belgium would be a real challenge on their journey of going all the way.

For starters, Craig Fulton and Harmanpreet Singh have brought about a team philosophy that is a step in the right direction in the pursuit of their ultimate goal.

Read Also WATCH: Thousands Of Fans Sing Vande Mataram After India Fights Back Vs Malaysia To Win ACT 2023

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)