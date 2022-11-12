Asian Airgun Championships: Mehuli Ghosh, Tilottoma Sen bag golds

Mehuli Ghosh | Pic: Twitter

Mehuli Ghosh and Tilottoma Sen picked two gold medals for India in the 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, Korea on Saturday.

Mehuli won the gold in the women's 10m air rifle event, beating Cho Eunyoung of Korea 16-12. Le Alexandra of Kazakhstan bagged the bronze.

It was one-two finish for India in the 10m women's air rifle junior event with Tilottama and Nancy winning the gold and silver respectively.

Tilottama defeated Nancy 17-12 in the final to claim the top honours, while Nobata Misaki of Japan won the bronze.

Indian shooters began their campaign in the tournament on a positive note by bagging a gold, silver and bronze on Friday.

The gold came from Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar in the men's 10m air rifle junior event, while Kiran Ankush Jadhav shot a silver in the corresponding senior competition.

Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar won a bronze in the junior men's air rifle.