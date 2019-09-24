Asian Age Group Championships: Indian quartet win gold medal

Bengaluru: A dominant Indian team clinched gold in the 4X100 metres men's freestyle relay on the opening day of the Asian Age Group Championships after emerging almost five seconds faster than nearest rival Iran, here on Tuesday.

The Indian quartet, comprising Srihari Nataraj, Anand Anilkumar, Sajan Prakash and Virdhawal Khade clocked 3:23.72 seconds, almost five seconds faster than the Iran team which timed 3:28.46.

Uzbekistan finished third, clocking 3:30.59 seconds at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence. First to get off the blocks for India, Srihari ensured his team got off to a flying start.