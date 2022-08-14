e-Paper Get App

Asia Cup cricket 2022: When, where to book match tickets

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Team India players celebrate a wicket against England recently | Pic: Twitter

Tickets for the Asia Cup 2022 scheduled in the UAE, will go on sale from Monday, August 5 the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced on Saturday.

The much-anticipated tournament will see one of cricket's fiercest rivalries once again take centre stage when the two teams face off on August 28.

The tournament, originally to be played in Sri Lanka, was moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a few days back following the political and economic crisis in the island nation.

The Asia Cup, which was last played in 2018, will be played in the T20 format and India, who are the defending champions, will enter the 2022 edition of the competition as favourites.

When: August 15, 2022

Where: platinumlist.net

article-image

