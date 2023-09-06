Asia Cup 2023, Super 4, PAK vs BAN, Live Updates: Rauf Gets Naim To Leave Bangladesh in Trouble At 45/3

Babar Azam and Shakib al Hasan will lead their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)

WICKET! Mohammad Naim c and b Haris Rauf 20 (25 balls). Bangladesh 45/3 in 7.3 ovs

Naseem is back on his feet and hobbling off the field. He looks dazed and hurt but its not clear as to where exactly he got injured. Let's hope he's okay and back on the field soon.

Afridi to Naim, FOUR! Naseem Shah is down on the ground after he tried to stop the ball from touching the boundary line at fine leg. Pakistan team physios are out and treating to the fast bowler who has now been taken out of the playing area and behind the ropes.

WICKET! Litton Das c Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi 16 (13 balls). Bangladesh 31/2 (5 ovs)

WICKET! Naseem Shah gets Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a golden duck as he chips one to square leg

Pakistan holds a steep 12-1 advantage over Bangladesh in Asia Cup ODI matches. Bangladesh's only win over Pakistan came in 2018.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he would have batted first too

Bangladesh playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Pakistan playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh have won the toss and have elected to bat first

Meanwhile, it's worth reflecting on Bangladesh's masterstroke move of promoting Mehidy Hasan Miraz to open the innings against Afghanistan. While Mehidy Hasan struck a flawless ton then, the challenge is a greater one today as he will be facing Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah with the new ball

Beating a tough Bangladesh side would be a massive confidence-booster for Pakistan ahead of facing India again on Sunday

Nevertheless, Bangladesh have won the last 4 out of 5 ODIs against Pakistan

This will also be the first ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh since the 2019 World Cup

The major update about Bangladesh is Najmul Hossain Shanto has been ruled out of the remaining matches. But Litton Das' return in his spot looms as a massive boost

Bangladesh, meanwhile, went down to Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in their opening game. However, they picked themselves up, beating Afghanistan by 89 runs and sealing their spot in Super 4.

Pakistan stormed to the Super 4 stage, starting with a 238-run win over Nepal to open the tournament. The washout against arch-rivals India ensured their spot in the Super 4

Pakistan have announced their playing XI, making one change, dropping left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz for an extra seamer in Faheem Ashraf