 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistani Fans Bring In Massive Pot Of Biryani In Pallekele Stadium As Men In Green Breathe Fire vs India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2023: Pakistani Fans Bring In Massive Pot Of Biryani In Pallekele Stadium As Men In Green Breathe Fire vs India

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistani Fans Bring In Massive Pot Of Biryani In Pallekele Stadium As Men In Green Breathe Fire vs India

Some fans brought in a full pot of the delicacy in the Pallekele stadium, a picture of which is going viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan cricket fans are having the time of their lives in Kandy as the Men in Green are breathing fire with the ball against India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Stadium.

Pakistan fast bowlers have got rid of the star-studded Indian top-order and are dominating proceedings in the middle.

Pakistani fans meanwhile, were seen enjoying their team's performance with daig biryani in the stadium.

Some fans brought in a full pot of the delicacy in the stadium, a picture of which is going viral on social media.

Read Also
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: India 266-All Out After Hardik Pandya 87, Ishan Kishan 82
article-image
Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi Delivers Two Body Blows To India With Rohit Sharma & Virat...
article-image

Afridi, Rauf leave India reeling

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf reduced India to 66 for 4 inside 12 overs with their fiery first spells.

Shaheen got rid of India's batting mainstays in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli while Rauf removed Shreyas Iyer and Shubhman Gill with his pace.

Shaheen became the first bowler to get rid of Rohit and Kohli with bowled dismissals in ODI cricket.

India opt to bat first

This happened after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first under overcast conditions.

There have been two rain breaks so far but the sun has come out now, much to the relief of the billion-plus fans watching this blockbuster clash.

This is the first time in four years that India and Pakistan are facing each other in the 50-over format.

Read Also
WATCH: Pallekele Crowd Goes Mad As Haris Rauf Removes Shreyas Iyer After Breaking His Bat
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Beat Pakistan On Penalties To Win Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023

India Beat Pakistan On Penalties To Win Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Shocked Reaction To Shaheen Afridi Beating Rohit Sharma's Bat Goes Viral

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Shocked Reaction To Shaheen Afridi Beating Rohit Sharma's Bat Goes Viral

'Time To Get Rid Of Deadwood' - Fans Roast Team India For Their Top-Order Collapse Against Pakistan...

'Time To Get Rid Of Deadwood' - Fans Roast Team India For Their Top-Order Collapse Against Pakistan...

'Tu Hi Panoti Hai': Ex-Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Gets Trolled For ‘They Can’t Play Shaheen’ Tweet...

'Tu Hi Panoti Hai': Ex-Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Gets Trolled For ‘They Can’t Play Shaheen’ Tweet...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Indian Top Three 'Bowled' For First Time In 11 Years In A Men's ODI

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Indian Top Three 'Bowled' For First Time In 11 Years In A Men's ODI