Asia Cup 2023: Pakistani Fans Bring In Massive Pot Of Biryani In Pallekele Stadium As Men In Green Breathe Fire vs India

Pakistan cricket fans are having the time of their lives in Kandy as the Men in Green are breathing fire with the ball against India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Stadium.

Pakistan fast bowlers have got rid of the star-studded Indian top-order and are dominating proceedings in the middle.

Pakistani fans meanwhile, were seen enjoying their team's performance with daig biryani in the stadium.

Some fans brought in a full pot of the delicacy in the stadium, a picture of which is going viral on social media.

Afridi, Rauf leave India reeling

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf reduced India to 66 for 4 inside 12 overs with their fiery first spells.

Shaheen got rid of India's batting mainstays in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli while Rauf removed Shreyas Iyer and Shubhman Gill with his pace.

Shaheen became the first bowler to get rid of Rohit and Kohli with bowled dismissals in ODI cricket.

India opt to bat first

This happened after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first under overcast conditions.

There have been two rain breaks so far but the sun has come out now, much to the relief of the billion-plus fans watching this blockbuster clash.

This is the first time in four years that India and Pakistan are facing each other in the 50-over format.

