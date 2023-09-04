Asia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP: What Does Latest Report Say About Weather Conditions In Kandy?

Pitch at the Pallekele International Stadium covered during India-Pakistan clash. | (Credits: Twitter)

With only a few hours to go for Team India's second Asia Cup 2023 match, fans are eager to know about the weather conditions and the possibility of a full game. The conditions doesn't seem to have improved by much as some showers are a real probability in the afternoon and evening, which are likely to cause interruptions.

According to Accuweather, the temperature in the afternoon is 27 degrees, while there are 71% chances of precipitation. With the match starting in Kandy at 3:00 in the afternoon, fans should expect some interruptions, as it happened during the India-Pakistan clash. The chances of rain are only 43% in the evening, with the temperature dipping further to 21%.

The Men in Blue had created a golden opportunity to win the game against Pakistan after scoring a competitive 266 following Rohit Sharma's decision to bat first. After slumping to 66-4 at one stage, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya joined hands to stitch a 138-run stand. While India were well on track to make at least 300, Pakistan came back well in the death overs to bowl their arch-rivals out for 266.

India start as overwhelming favorites against Nepal:

Meanwhile, India and Nepal will lock horns in a one-day game for the first time in history on Monday. Rohit Sharma and co. start as overwhelming favourites against the Asian nation, given the arsenal of players at their disposal.

Nepal faced Pakistan in the tournament opener and suffered a 238-run drubbing after the Men in Green made 342 while choosing to bat first. A win or a washout should be enough for India to progress through to the Super 4 stage.

