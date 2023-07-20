Asia Cup 2023: Danish Kaneria Says 'BCCI Made Right Decision' By Not Sending Team India To Pakistan

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria is of the opinion that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took the right decision to not send a national team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 due to declining law and order situation in his country.

The Indian cricket board's refusal to send a team resulted in the Asia Cup 2023 getting split between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The tournament was supposed to be hosted solely by Pakistan this year but it will be shared with Lanka now.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the full schedule for the tournament on Wednesday, allotting just four ODI matches to Pakistan while the remaining 9 will be played in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan playing just 1 Asia Cup match on home soil

Hosts Pakistan will open the tournament with the first clash against Nepal in Multan on August 30. India's blockbuster match against Pakistan will take place in Kandy on September 2.

Kaneria, who is only the second Hindu cricketer to play for Pakistan, spoke to the Free Press Journal and opened up on the scheduling of the tournament.

He said the BCCI's decision was justified while referring to the recent attacks on Hindu Temples in Karachi and unstable law and order situation in Pakistan.

'BCCI made the right decision'

"According to me, the way such things are happening and coming to the attention of everyone, the BCCI has made the right decision.

"Unless there is law and order stability in a country, why would the Indian team would want to come and play here?" Kaneria told FPJ.

The 42-year-old added by saying that the Pakistan Cricket Board's constant tussle with the ACC and their complaints regarding the venues backfired on them.

"PCB were complaining that they weren't getting to play here, weren't getting to play there. At the end of the day we got only 4 matches in all and even the home team wasn't playing there.

"So, that's a sad news for Pakistani fans because Cricket is one of the biggest and most loved sport in Pakistan."

PCB complaints and potshot backfire

Kaneria also expressed his disappointment at Pakistan not hosting more matches on home soil instead of getting to play just 1 game in Multan.

"After creating such a ruckus, what did you (PCB) get in return? Nothing, right? Whatever had to happen, happened.

"The BCCI decided to have a clear-cut chat and they spoke about it just once. After that, the BCCI didnt bother. End result? What happened was the Asian countries rejected playing over here, playing over there.

"This has left Pakistan secluded and all alone, ready to play their matches anywhere," Kaneria concluded.