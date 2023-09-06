 Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Becomes Quickest Captain To Reach 2000 ODI Runs
Babar Azam achieved the feat after he came out to bat in Pakistan's chase of 193 at the Gaddafi Stadium, where he grew up playing during the initial stage of his career.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 08:37 PM IST
Pakistan superstar Babar Azam added another feather to his cap on Wednesday as he completed 2000 ODI runs as captain during the ongoing match against Bangladesh in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2023 in Lahore.

Babar Azam also broke India skipper Virat Kohli's record to become the fastest captain to score 2000 runs in one-day internationals.

Kohli had got to the landmark in his 36th innings while Babar has done it in 31. Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is third on the list, having scored 2000 ODI runs in 47 innings.

But Babar couldn't continue batting for long and was dismissed for just 17 off 22 balls with the score reading 74 for 2 in 15.3 overs.

Bangladesh set Pakistan 194 to win in Lahore

This happened after Pakistan bowlers produced yet another outstanding performance to bundle out Bangladesh for 193 in 38.4 overs after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat first.

Despite a 100-run stand and twin half-centuries by skipper Shakib (53 off 57 balls) and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim (64 off 87 balls), Bangladesh suffered twin batting collapse on either side of the fifth wicket partnership.

They were reduced to 47 for 4 during the first Powerplay and again lost six wickets for 47 runs between overs 30 to 39.

Rauf (4/19 in 6 overs) terrorised the batters with sheer pace while Naseem (3/34 in 5.4 overs) also added seam and swing with it.

