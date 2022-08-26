Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul enquire about Shaheen Afridi's health ahead of big India-Pakistan clash, watch

KL Rahul (R) with Shaheen Afridi |

The camaraderie between India and Pakistan players has been one of the highlights of the build-up to the Asia Cup 2022.

Recently, Babar Azam was seen interacting with Virat Kohli and ahead of the encounter between arch-rivals.

The camaraderie seems to be growing as Kohli, opener KL Rahul, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant were seen interacting with injured Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi on Thursday.

Shaheen was ruled out of the Asia Cup with knee injury, and Kohli appeared to be enquiring about the pacer’s health.

Rahul, Chahal and Pant too checked on the pacer’s injury as the two teams trained ahead of the big-ticket clash on Sunday, August 28 in Dubai.