Asia Cup 2022: The moment Virat Kohli scored maiden T20I ton, watch

Virat Kohli sets two new captaincy records as India seal T20I series against Australia | AFP Photo

I'm speechless right now - Waiting for this moment now fulfill this moment after 3 years - Welcome back Genius, The King, Face of World Cricket Virat Kohli.♥️🙌pic.twitter.com/KEfenwBUwa — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 8, 2022

Virat Kohli on Thursday completed 100 sixes in T20I cricket, becoming the second Indian batter to hit a century of sixes and the tenth overall player to achieve this landmark.

Virat accomplished this landmark during India's final Super Four clash against Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Virat finally completed his much-anticipated 71st century. He smashed an unbeaten 122 in just 61 balls with 12 balls and six sixes.

Now, Virat has a total of 104 sixes, which in the ninth-highest in T20I cricket.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill has the highest number of sixes in the format, with a total of 172 sixes. He is followed by Rohit Sharma (171), Chris Gayle of West Indies (124), England's Eoin Morgan (120) and Australian opener Aaron Finch (117).

Coming to the match, Star Indian batter Virat Kohli completed his much-anticipated 71st international century and powered India to a massive 212/2 in their 20 overs during their last Super Four clash against Afghanistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday.