Asia Cup 2022: Team India players sweat it out ahead of big-ticket clash against Pakistan, see pics

Another high-octane India versus Pakistan clash is set for Sunday, as both arch-rivals will be looking forward to making the best out of their opening Super 4 match at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Ahead of the big-ticket clash, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin and Rohit Sharma were among the players captured sweating it out in the nets.

Intense session

The practice session was an intense one as both bowlers and batters toiled hard to get their skills to the top level before their Asia Cup 2022 match.

India heads into the Super Four with a clean record, they are at the top of the table with two wins in two matches and four points. While Pakistan is in the second position with one win in two matches and two points.

Notably, India and Pakistan had clashed in a moderate-scoring thriller. This was a match which started their campaigns at the Asia Cup 2022. India made a winning start to its title defence by defeating Pakistan by five wickets.