Big jolt to Team India: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to injury, Axar Patel announced as replacement

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
R Jadeja |

In a major setback for Team India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 with a knee injury.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement.

Jadeja is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.

His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

article-image

