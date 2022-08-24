e-Paper Get App

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan players exchange greetings in Dubai; watch video

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 07:02 PM IST
Pakistan players spent time chatting with their Afghanistan counterparts on arrival in Dubai for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, scheduled from August 27 to September 11 in the UAE.

Pakistan are placed in Group A and will take on arch-rivals India in their opening encounter in Dubai on Sunday, August 28.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are placed in Group B along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. They will open their campaign against the Island nation on Saturday, August 27.

Earlier, Pakistan were dealt a major blow after lead pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Shaheen has been advised four-six weeks rest by its medical advisory committee and independent specialists following scans.

