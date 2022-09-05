e-Paper Get App
Asia Cup 2022: Netizens share hilarious memes after India's defeat to Pakistan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 05:21 PM IST
In picture: Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam |

For the second time in seven days, an India-Pakistan match went down the wire in Asia Cup 2022.

For the second time in the multi-nation event, the outcome of an India-Pakistan match was decided in the final over.

But this time, the result was in Pakistan's favour, defeating India by five wickets with a ball to spare in a thrilling Super Four match at the Dubai International Stadium.

If it was India, who had aced a chase of 148 in Group A match, it was Pakistan's turn to chase down 182 in the Super Four match.

It was an exciting day of cricketing action for the fans as they got their money's worth. Rizwan's brilliant 71 off 51 balls proved to be the difference between both sides.

Twitterati were quick to share memes after the match.

Here are a few memes

Asia Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh abused on social media for dropping crucial catch; Indian fans defend...
