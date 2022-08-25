Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Azharuddin posts cryptic tweet directed at Virat Kohli ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Virat Kohli | Pic: ANI

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin appears to have backed under-pressure Virat Kohli and said let the star batsman play his game.

Kohli will be closely watched when he takes the field during the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 from August 27 to September 11 in the UAE.

The star batsman is going through the longest lean patch of his career, And after being rested for the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe, he will don the India jersey when Men in Blue face Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

Azharuddin dropped a cryptic tweet ahead of the clash between the arch-rivals.

"'Out of form' a phrase that puts unprecedented amount of pressure on a player. Let them just go ahead and play with no speculations. #AsiaCup2022," Azharuddin tweeted.

While the batting great did not mention Kohli, comments from fans hinted that it was meant for Kohli.

Here are a few reactions

