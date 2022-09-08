Asia Cup 2022: India put in to bat in dead rubber; KL Rahul to captain Rohit Sharma rested

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2022: India put in to bat in dead rubber; KL Rahul to captain Rohit Sharma rested

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 07:36 PM IST
article-image

India put in to bat in dead rubber, Rohit rested Dubai, Sep 8 (PTI) Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field against India in a dead rubber of the Asia Cup on Thursday.

India made three changes bringing in Deepak Chahar, Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been rested for the game with K L Rahul stepping into his role.

Both teams failed to qualify for the final.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

