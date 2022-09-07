Asia Cup 2022: India batsman KL Rahul flops again vs SL, netizens share hilarious memes

KL Rahul | Photo: Twitter/BCCI

India batsman KL Rahul has failed to perform with the bat in all the matches of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 so far.

The opener started with a duck against Pakistan, and couldn't score well against Hong Kong too. He looked in good touch against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash but couldn't make it count as he fell cheaply.

KL Rahul had another disappointing day with the bat during the Super 4 Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, at Dubai International Stadium.

The opener once again failed to score as he was dismissed LBW by Maheesh Theekshana in the second over of the innings, with team's score at 11-1.

Rahul, whose form has been a major topic of concern for some time, failed to answer his critics yet again.

Twitterati expressed their disappointment by sharing memes about the batsman.

are you sure beta, yahin karni hai? pic.twitter.com/vZmGWlzu3z — Kaajukatla (@kaajukatla) September 6, 2022

Last 10 T20i Innings Of KL Rahul

0(2), 1(4), 0(6), 0(4), 14(17), 3(8), 18(16), 15(14), 65(49), 0(1),36(39)

Strike Rate: 95.89

Meanwhile Sanju samson to BCCI -: pic.twitter.com/3fGkzp3Qge — Registanroyals (@registanroyals) August 31, 2022

Every indian cricket fan after seeing KL Rahul innings. #IndvsHkg pic.twitter.com/CfjRBw2dHR — Sanuj Lodhi (@sanuj_lodhi) August 31, 2022

BCCI chose statpadder KL Rahul in place of Prithvi Shaw in the Indian team. pic.twitter.com/yTglIVE7oN — Himanshu (@Spread__hate) August 31, 2022

vishal: mai mar bhi jata na tab bhi gaaliyan dena band na karta Pant or KL Rahul ko pic.twitter.com/vfJuS3S8Dm — yang yoo (@GongRight) September 7, 2022

‘KL RAHUL IS THE COCKROACH THAT WILL SURVIVE NUCLEAR ATTACK’



Absolute gems 🤣🤣 — Asad Qasim (@asadqasiim) September 6, 2022

If getting out early was a sport,



KL Rahul in Asia Cup so far: pic.twitter.com/4lxQeGZdp1 — jyots (@jyotat0) September 6, 2022

Scenes after today's match if KL rahul tries to meet aathiya.. 😁 pic.twitter.com/s26KngAbsk — Gustakh-ul-Zadran Habilullaa 🇦🇫 (@i_am_gustakh) September 6, 2022

Professor Jadhav promoted our very own consistent Sir KL to the LORD KL RAHUL🔥🔥 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/rr0p6Zmzei — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) September 6, 2022

Who is KL Rahul?



In mathematics, a problem.



In Biology, a dolphin.



In Science, an atom.



In history, a myth.



In Music, BTS.



In short, KL Rahul is finished. — Sourabh (@1handed6) August 31, 2022

KL Rahul loosing wkt in early overs pic.twitter.com/7WxJpWfepZ — irony_boi (@10jas_dange) September 6, 2022