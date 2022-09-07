e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2022: India batsman KL Rahul flops again vs SL, netizens share hilarious memes

Asia Cup 2022: India batsman KL Rahul flops again vs SL, netizens share hilarious memes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
KL Rahul | Photo: Twitter/BCCI

India batsman KL Rahul has failed to perform with the bat in all the matches of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 so far.

The opener started with a duck against Pakistan, and couldn't score well against Hong Kong too. He looked in good touch against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash but couldn't make it count as he fell cheaply.

KL Rahul had another disappointing day with the bat during the Super 4 Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, at Dubai International Stadium.

The opener once again failed to score as he was dismissed LBW by Maheesh Theekshana in the second over of the innings, with team's score at 11-1.

Rahul, whose form has been a major topic of concern for some time, failed to answer his critics yet again.

Twitterati expressed their disappointment by sharing memes about the batsman.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant left confused about batting order in match against SL;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea new owner after 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb

Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea new owner after 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb

Asia Cup 2022: Fan calls Arshdeep Singh 'Gaddar' as he enters team bus, gets slammed by Indian...

Asia Cup 2022: Fan calls Arshdeep Singh 'Gaddar' as he enters team bus, gets slammed by Indian...

'People have a habit to say, let them say': Arshdeep Singh’s parents on pacer being called...

'People have a habit to say, let them say': Arshdeep Singh’s parents on pacer being called...

Cricketer KL Rahul, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty to marry next year: Report

Cricketer KL Rahul, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty to marry next year: Report

'Don’t know what he is talking about': BCCI official on Virat Kohli's lack of support comment

'Don’t know what he is talking about': BCCI official on Virat Kohli's lack of support comment