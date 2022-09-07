Asia Cup 2022: India batsman KL Rahul flops again vs SL, netizens share hilarious memes

India batsman KL Rahul has failed to perform with the bat in all the matches of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 so far.
The opener started with a duck against Pakistan, and couldn't score well against Hong Kong too. He looked in good touch against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash but couldn't make it count as he fell cheaply.
KL Rahul had another disappointing day with the bat during the Super 4 Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, at Dubai International Stadium.
The opener once again failed to score as he was dismissed LBW by Maheesh Theekshana in the second over of the innings, with team's score at 11-1.
Rahul, whose form has been a major topic of concern for some time, failed to answer his critics yet again.
Twitterati expressed their disappointment by sharing memes about the batsman.
