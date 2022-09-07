Asia Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant left confused about batting order in match against SL; watch

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 01:37 PM IST
Team India's campaign in Asia Cup 2022 has gone from bad to worse and now the Rohit Sharma-led side is staring at exit from the tournament.

India first lost to arch-rivals Pakistan on September 4 and on Tuesday, September 6, suffered a 6-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage.

Rohit stood tall with 72 off 41. Other than the captain, only Suryakumar Yadav made a meaningful contribution, scoring 34 off 29.

The batting order was shuffled as Hardik Pandya was sent ahead of Rishabh Pant, who usually bats above the all-rounder. As the third wicket fell for India, the wicketkeeper-batsman was getting ready to step out, but both the cricketers were told that Hardik was supposed to go in to bat.

There seemed to be a bit of confusion, as Hardik confirmed if he was supposed to go out. Pant then sat down as Hardik got his helmet on.

Both batsmen registered the same scores—17 off 13 deliveries.

India posted 173-8 in their 20 overs. Sri Lanka then chased down the total with 6 wickets to spare.

