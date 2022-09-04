Asia Cup 2022: A look at India's top order form against Pakistan

Both KL and Rohit have not shown their best form in Asia Cup 2022 so far | ANI

For winning a cricket match, especially a T20I match, it is vital that a team's top order gives the right type of start, filled with required intent and caution.

India's top order, consisting of KL Rahul, captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli who is amongst the most feared batsman in the world. On their day, they can annihilate any bowling attack, hit any line, length or variation for some delightful fours and sixes. However, their experiences and statistics as top-order batters against Pakistan in T20Is are quite different from each other. Let us have a look at how they have fared against Pakistan in T20Is.



Virat Kohli: If we consider Indian batters' statistics against Pakistan in T20Is, Kohli ranks right among the top. He is the highest scorer for India against Pakistan in T20Is.

He has scored 346 runs across eight innings in eight matches at an average of 69.20. He has registered three half centuries. His highest individual score against Pakistan in T20Is is 78*, which is also the highest score by an Indian against their arch-rival in the shortest format.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit is known for his immaculate timing of the ball. Since he started opening the innings in 2013, Rohit has gone on to become one of the modern day greats. .

He is also the highest run-scorer in the history of T20I cricket, having scored 3,520 runs in 134 matches with four centuries and 27 half-centuries.

However, his record against Pakistan in the T20 format is mediocre. In nine games, across eight innings, Rohit has managed to score only 82 runs at a paltry average of 13.66. He has not been able to registers a single half-century against Pakistan, with his best individual score being an unbeaten 30, during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup

KL Rahul: In and out of the team due to injuries, KL has played the least amount of T20I cricket against Pakistan than the aforementioned senior batters, having played only 2 matches.

In both of his innings, his stay at the crease was not too long as he was dismissed in first over itself. Across these two innings, he has scored only three runs at an average of 1.50 and his best individual score is 3. Looking at these appalling numbers, it is evident that Rohit and KL need to do better and their abilities are way better than what the numbers actually say

In their previous clash against the arch-rivals last Sunday, they could manage 12 and 0 respectively.

Rohit and KL's numbers against Pakistan across all formats are better. Rohit has scored 802 runs in 25 matches against Pakistan with two hundreds and six fifties and a healthy average in 40s. His best individual score against Pakistan is 140.

KL Rahul also has a half-century in the only ODI match he has played against Pakistan.

Both KL and Rohit have not shown their best form in Asia Cup 2022 so far, having scored 0 and a sluggish 36 and 12 and 21 respectively in their two matches.

Virat, on the other hand, has a top-notch T20I record against Pakistan which showcases his ability and hunger to deliver in big matches. He scored 35 off 34 balls in the last clash Team India had with Pakistan the previous week.

Virat’s form has nosedived and he has now gone over 1,000 days without an international century. Every innings he takes to the crease, fans anticipate his 71st international. He has looked far from his menacing best, and his inability to change gears mid innings is a cause for concern.

In the ongoing Asia Cup so far, he has shown glimpses of 'King Kohli' that fans love dearly. With 94 runs in two innings which include an unbeaten 59* against Hong Kong, he is among the top five run scorers in the tournament so far.