Ashish Shelar announces Mission Olympic 2024

Mumbai: Maharashtra Government set its Mission Olympic 2024 and win medals in Olympic 2024, this was made by Ashish Shelar, the State School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, here on the ocasion of teh National Sports, here on Thursday.

“The journey towards the set goal is difficult, but together we can achieve it. We need to create the ecosystem in the field to achieve the goal by involving all the stakeholders including sportsmen, youth, school-college students and public at large," said the minister.

Dhanraj Pillay, was the special guest with Om Prakash Bakoria, Commissioner, Directorate of Sports and Youth Services graced the occasion.

Namdev Shirgaonkar, joint secretary of Indian Olympic Organisation and Rajendra Pawar, deputy secretary were also present on the occasion.