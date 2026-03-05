Ashish Nehra Nearly Slips While Posing For Paps At Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding In Mumbai; Video

deepu_drops/X

A light-hearted moment involving former India pacer Ashish Nehra caught the attention of paparazzi as he arrived with his wife to attend the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai on March 5.

As Nehra walked toward the venue with his wife, photographers gathered to capture the couple. The former cricketer paused to pose for the paparazzi, smiling and adjusting his stance for pictures.

However, in a brief unexpected moment, Nehra appeared to lose his footing and nearly slipped while preparing to pose. The incident happened within seconds, but he quickly regained his balance, preventing a fall. The minor slip drew laughter from those around, including photographers and guests present at the entrance.

Despite the awkward moment, Nehra handled the situation with a smile and continued posing for pictures alongside his wife before heading inside the venue. The couple looked elegant as they joined a long list of high-profile guests attending the grand celebration.

Videos of Nehra’s near-slip moment quickly surfaced on social media, with fans appreciating the former fast bowler’s relaxed reaction and sense of humour as he laughed it off and carried on with the evening’s celebrations.

Gautam Gambhir & His Wife Attend Arjun Tendulkar‑Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding Ahead Of IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal In Mumbai; Video

Mumbai was abuzz on March 5 as stars from cricket, entertainment, and public life gathered for the elegant wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, even as the city prepared to host a major cricketing event later that evening.

Among the distinguished guests at the afternoon ceremony was Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who arrived with his wife looking every bit the part in formal attire befitting the star‑studded affair. The couple joined family, close friends, and other cricketing greats to celebrate the union at a luxurious venue in Mumbai.

The timing of the wedding added an extra layer of excitement to the day, with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 second semi‑final between India national cricket team and England national cricket team scheduled at 7 pm later that evening at Wankhede Stadium.

The wedding, one of the most talked‑about social occasions of the year, drew a host of VVIP attendees from the world of sports, Bollywood and politics. Gambhir’s attendance with his spouse underscored the close bonds within the Indian cricket fraternity, even amid one of the sport’s most pivotal moments.