Ashes 3rd Test: Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali Help England Fight Back But Australia Still 142 Ahead After Day 2

The third Test between England and Australia hangs in the balance after hosts fought back with the ball on Day 2 at Headingley. Australia lost four wickets in their second innings for just 116 but crucially, took a 142-run lead over England who got bowled out for 237 earlier on Friday.

Travis Head (18*) and Mitch Marsh (17*) took the Aussies to the end of play after Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad struck early with the new ball.

Moeen Ali completed 200 Test wickets with the wickets of Marcus Labuschagne (33) and Steve Smith (2) after Broad got rid of David Warner in the third over of the innings.

Woakes ended Usman Khawaja's stay at the crease on 43 before Head and Marsh stitched a brief 26-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Ben Stokes shines again at Headingley

This happened after Ben Stokes's heroics with the bat which took England near Australia's first innings with 80 off 108 balls.

Stokes - four years on from his match-winning 135 not out on this ground and five days hence from his 155 at Lord's - smashed four boundaries and five sixes during his knock.

But Stokes's knock was the only bright spot for England while the rest of the batters failed miserably against Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

The Aussie skipper took a six-wicket haul while Starc bagged a couple. Mitch Marsh and spinner Todd Murphy took one wicket each for the visitors.