Ashes 2023: Brook Opens A New Book For England

Harry Brook. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

For a team that has been heavily reliant on Ben Stokes' heroics to bail them out in critical stages, England found a new saviour in Harry Brook at Headingley on Sunday. The 24-year-old Yorkshireman has shown immense potential in the last couple of years but his moment of reckoning came when England were up against it, chasing 251.

At 153/4 at lunch, it was England's game for the taking with 98 runs required and Stokes and Brook were at the crease. With England's recent history, it was a no-brainer that all eyes would be on Stokes to do the clinical job of a finisher as only he can do. When the game hots up for England, it's the skipper who turns on the heat for the opposition and takes the attack to them.

Harry Brook steers England through troubled waters:



However, on Sunday, when the lethal Mitchell Starc knocked out Stokes and the dangerous Jonny Bairstow in quick succession, Brook's role became all the more crucial. And the young lad rose to the occasion in style. The 75 runs that he scored in those pace-friendly conditions against some of the most penetrative and menacing fast bowlers in the world will be measured with the weight of gold.



The 10-Test match old Brook slammed nine boundaries in the 93-ball innings that eased the pressure for the hosts and helped them get to the target comfortably. Although, Brook was out with England at 230 and needing another 21 runs for victory, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood got the job completed.

DISAPPOINTED NOT TO FINISH:



However, Brook later spoke about how crossed he was with himself when he got out and that he had a blow up when Wood slammed that six to get the home team over the line.



"It's a lot more nerve-wracking when you're sat up there in the middle. I'm not one to blow up when I get in the changing room but I had a little blow up today. I like getting us over the line and yeah, it was annoying that I didn't today, but I'm happy we won,'' Brook said.



"Everybody (in the dressing room) erupted. We only needed about 20 runs and I had complete and utter faith in Woakesy and Woody. It was tense for a little while but when Woody hit that six, we kind of knew it was on,'' Brook added.



"Me and Woakesy were just trying to build a partnership there, just trying to go down in fives: we got it down to 40 and we said, 'Let's try and get it down to 35 then, let's try and get it down to 30. Then obviously I got out, which made it a bit more nerve wracking,'' said Brook.



With someone of the caliber of Brook in their ranks, England have now unearthed a batsman who is hungry not just to score tons of runs but also take the game to the business end and finish the job.

The disappointment of being unable to finish is a measure of the deep hunger that Brook possesses and is an indication of the huge potential that lies ahead of him.