Ashes 2021-22: Adam Gilchrist feels 'Australia stack up very well as favourites' in the series

Perth: Former batter-wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist feels that Australia are favourites to lift the Ashes urn in the upcoming 2021/22 edition.

The left-hander also thinks that the Aussies are slightly more consistent in terms of batting than their counterparts England. The Ashes will be held from December 8 to January 18 with first Test all set to be staged at the Gabba in Brisbane.

"I think Australia stack up very well as favourites, (with) our bowling lineup and we've just got slightly more consistency through the batting lineup than what England have at the moment. Albeit Australia has shown that they can be brittle through that top order and they rely on people to save them rather than constructing good team innings," Gilchrist told SEN Mornings on Wednesday.

Gilchrist, however sees a chance for hosts' batting line up against England's bowling unit. "But I think that's the opportunity for Australia, all those guys against this bowling lineup will really have a chance to make solid, consistent contributions and lock down the Test top six that's been a bit questionable for a few years."

The Aussie great also believes England's squad to be at full strength despite the absence of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes.

"We Australians haven't had to say too much for this team to be smacked down, it's been very much the case from the English critics. Other than two players, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, it's a full-strength team."

The 49-year-old concluded by stating that the English side is light on the spin department and will be heavily reliant on the services of their seasoned pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

"They're light on in the spin department with Jack Leech and Dom Bess, which I don't think will threaten our guys too much in Australian conditions. They're relying heavily on experience in the pace attack with Broad and Anderson. Joe Root is world-class, he's proven that particularly in the last 12 months."

While England failed to win an Ashes series down under since 2010/11, Australia has not played Test cricket since January this year after losing the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1 to India.

The 2021-22 Ashes series is scheduled to be played in Australia between 8 December 2021 and 18 January 2022. Australia will be the defending holders of the coveted urn heading into the series as they won the 2017-18 series with the 2019 edition concluding in a draw. The series will be part of the 2021-2023 World Test Championship.

With Inputs from IANS

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 08:29 PM IST