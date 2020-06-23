'Ashamed and embarrassed': Burnley captain Ben Mee on 'White Lives Matter' banner flown by a plane over Etihad Stadium

As the match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium began, a 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner was flown by a plane over City's home ground.

The display came just moments after the players on the pitch finished kneeling to show support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and there has been no confirmation as to who paid for the banner to be displayed.

Speaking about the same in the post-match interview, Burnley's captain Ben Mee condemned the move, saying he is "ashamed and embarrassed."

"It was a tough night. We can talk about football but there is something I would like to speak about first - the plane at the beginning of the game,” said the Englishman.

“I’m ashamed and embarrassed that a small number of our fans have decided to put that around the stadium. Completely misses the point. The group of lads in the changing room are embarrassed to see that. It is not what we are about. They have missed what we are trying to achieve. These people need to come into the 21st century and educate themselves.

“They don't represent what we are about, the club is about, the players are about and the majority of fans are about.”