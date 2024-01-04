 '...As Long As Everyone Keeps Their Mouth Shut In India': Rohit Sharma Hits Back At Critics Amid Cape Town Pitch Row
The second and final Test between South Africa and India lasted just 107 overs and a little over four sessions with Rohit & Co. emerging victorious by 7 wickets.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
Rohit Sharma on Thursday hit back at critics and fans who complain about the pitches in India after winning the shortest completed Test match in Cape Town which finished inside 2 days at Newlands.

Shortest Test in history

The match turned out to be the shortest in Test cricket's history as India registered their first-ever win in red-ball cricket at this venue on a pitch which was difficult for the batters to deal with on both days.

A record 23 wickets fell on the first day, followed by 10 on Day 2. While commentators on air did not sound too happy about the nature of the surface, fans were deprived of a full contest as only 642 balls were bowled in the entire Test match.

Such was the nature of the wicket that South Africa got bowled out for their lowest Test score of 55 against India in the first innings.

Pitch debate dominates India's Cape Town Test Win

Rohit brushed aside the debate surrounding the Cape Town surface and instead, highlighted how everyone criticises India and the BCCI whenever they prepare rank turners in the sub-continent and the Test matches finish inside 3-4 days.

"I don't mind playing on pitches like this as long as everyone keeps their mouth shut in India & doesn’t complain about Indian pitches. You come here to challenge yourself and when people come to India it is challenging as well," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

"I still can’t believe that the World Cup final was rated below average. A batter got a hundred. How can that be a poor pitch?

"I would love to see the chart match referees prepare while rating pitches. We know in India ball spins from Day 1, you are not okay. When ball seams from Day 1, you are okay. That's not okay," he further added.

The duration of the Cape Town contest was less than the previous shortest Test between Australia and South Africa which was completed in just 656 balls (109.2 overs) in 1932 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The win helped India end their jinx at this venue as they registered their first-ever Test win in Cape Town in 31 years. Rohit became the first Asian skipper to defeat South Africa in a Cape Town Test.

Video: Virat Kohli's Funny Pose In Group Picture Goes Viral As India, South Africa Share...

India Back On Top Spot Of WTC Points Table After Historic Win vs SA In Cape Town Test

‘Le Léta Hoon, Ma* Ch**** Gaya’: Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Remark On DRS Call Goes Viral;...

India Outclass South Africa Inside 2 Days in Cape Town To Complete Shortest Test Match In 146 Years

SA vs IND: Dean Elgar Gets Signed Team India Jersey From Rohit Sharma After His Farewell Test...

