Arshdeep Singh Apologises & Hugs Daryl Mitchell After Heated Exchange During IND Vs NZ Final - VIDEO

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell had a heated war of words in the in the IND VS NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Singh threw the ball towards Mitchell which angered the Kiwi batter. Suryakumar Yadav cooled down the fight, with Arshdeep Singh later apologising after the over and shaking hands with his opponents.

The incident occured in the 11th over of the innings. Arshdeep bowled a full delivery which the Kiwi batter hit straight towards the bowler. In the adrenaline, Singh threw it back having spotted Mitchell potentially out of his crease.

The ball passed too close to him and the New Zealand batter was clearly livid. He made animated gestures with his hands while walking towards Arshdeep aggressively.