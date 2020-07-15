Arsenal vs Liverpool: Where and when to watch the Premier League fixture live in India

Liverpool will travel to the Emirates Stadium in their Premier League fixture against Arsenal on Wednesday, July 15.

The Reds will look forward to defeat Mikel Arteta's side in their first out of three remaining games to end the season with a record 102 points. In doing so, Jurgen Klopp's side will overhaul Manchester City's 100-point 2017-18 season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, who suffered a defeat in their north London derby clash against Tottenham, sit at the ninth spot in the league table. The Gunners will hold onto their pursuit of the Europa League spots.

Ahead of the clash against Premier League champions Liverpool, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed the opponents for their 'phenomenal' season and shed light on the factors which have helped the Jurgen Klopp-led side cruise to success.

"What they have done is phenomenal. Obviously the first two years it took them some time to rebuild the squad and to create a new culture, a new philosophy and a game model that suited the coach," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"Then they started to recruit every single player in relation to what they needed and that's where I think they were really smart. They bought with specificity for every position that was required. Financially they had a big backing and made some big signings which completely changed the club in my opinion," he added.

Klopp, on the other hand, has said that it looks like Arsenal will be a "proper challenger" again in the future as he praised "very exciting" coach Mikel Arteta.

"Mikel is part of this very exciting new coaching generation, or manager generation. Really exciting to watch; you can see the ideas behind obviously, influenced by Pep [Guardiola], he worked together with him. Probably they had the same idea already before when Mikel was still a player. Yes, you can see a massive influence of him," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"On top of that, obviously at Arsenal [there is] a really exciting squad, all the different offensive [players]. They have more experienced offensive players with massive quality and then coming up a lot of really, really good ones. So, yes, it looks like Arsenal will be a proper challenger again," he added.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Arsenal vs Liverpool take place?

The match will take place on Wednesday, July 15 (Thursday, June 16 in India), 2020.

Where will the Arsenal vs Liverpool match take place?

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium.

What time will the Arsenal vs Liverpool match begin?

The match will begin at 12:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Arsenal vs Liverpool match in India?

StarSports and StarSports HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Jio TV and Hotstar for premium users.