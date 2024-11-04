Arsenal Technical Director Edu Gaspar Set To Leave Club, Claims Report

Edu Gaspar. | (Credits: Twitter)

Renowned English football club Arsenal's head coach Mike Arteta is likely to lose a key personnel from his team as technical director Edu Gaspar will leave the club, as reported by The Daily Mail. One of the best and the most shrewd sporting directors in the world, the report in The Daily Mail has reported it is Gaspar's own decision to go.

Gaspar, who has played as a midfielder for Arsenal, has reportedly been responsible for signing key players like Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice. However, he is also understood to be a significant factor behind letting go Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

On this day in 2018...



Lacazette rifles home a late equaliser against Liverpool ☄️ pic.twitter.com/tWA68is2X3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 3, 2024

Nevertheless, the reasons for his departure remain unclear as of now. The Daily Mail has reported that a change in responsibilities in the club's hierarchy is thought to be a significant reason.

"He has great experience and technical football knowledge" - Raul Sanileh

Arsenal's then sporting director Raul Sanileh, who announced the recruiting of Gaspar in 2019, made the below statement, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"We're very excited that Edu is joining the team. He has great experience and technical football knowledge and most importantly is a true Arsenal man. He understands the club and what we stand for to our millions of fans around the world