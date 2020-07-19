Arsenal defeats Manchester City 2-0 to reach FA Cup final

In their semi-final fixture of the FA Cup, Arsenal triumphed over Manchester City in a 2-0 victory at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, thereby booking a spot in the final.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in either half of the semi-final as FA Cup holders Man City suffered a first loss at the national stadium in 10 appearances.

Man City assumed the early control, dominating both possession and territory but they failed to take a lead.

Aubameyang's first goal came in the 19th minute and he was ruthless again with his only clear chance of the second half, racing onto a fine through-ball from the Kieran Tierney to finish confidently.

