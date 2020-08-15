Arsenal announce head of football Raul Sanllehi's departure

Arsenal confirmed on Saturday that they have parted ways with Head of Football Raul Sanllehi. Managing Director Vinai Venkatesham takes his place in the role.

Sanllehi has been with the North London giants since February 2018. He initially was the Head of Football Relations before being promoted to Head of Football after the departure of club CEO Ivan Gazidis.

He has, however, come under criticism of late due to Arsenal's transfers since then, especially after the club recently decided to launch an internal investigation on whether they had overpaid in coughing up a club record 72 million pounds for Nicolas Pepe.

"Raul has made a big contribution during his time with us and will always be part of the Arsenal family. We thank him for all his hard work and expertise and wish him every future success," said owners Stan and Josh Kroenke in a statement.