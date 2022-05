Arsenal and Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang quits international football

Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed his retirement from international football.

The Barcelona forward appeared 72 times for his nation, scoring 30 goals and also serving as captain. He is the all-time top scorer for his country.

Following an early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of the year, he has decided to focus on his club career.

"After 13 years of pride in representing my country, I announce that I am ending my international career," the 32-year-old wrote in an open letter to Gabon fans, as per goal.com.

"I would like to thank the Gabonese people and all those who have supported me in the good like the bad times. I will keep a lot of good memories like the day I made my debut...or the day I came back from Nigeria with the African Ballon d'Or. Sharing it with all the people was an unforgettable moment. I thank our President, his Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba who has always supported the Panthers and has always worked for football to evolve in our country," he wrote.

"I would also like to thank all my coaches, staff and the players that I have come across during this career. Finally, I thank my father who gave me the desire to do like him, hoping to have made him proud by wearing our colours," he added.

Auba joined La Liga club FC Barcelona from Arsenal in January. He helped the Catalans qualify for the UEFA Champions League by scoring 11 goals in 16 games.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 06:23 PM IST