'Arrival of prince': Twitterati hail stylish Subhman Gill after opener scores maiden Test century

Subhman Gill (Left) |

Netizens heaped praise on Subhman Gill after India opener notched up his maiden Test century on Day 3 of the opening game against Bangladesh on Friday.

Gill brought up his century in 147 balls before being dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 110 which included 4 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Earlier, Gill had scored his maiden ODI century against Zimbabwe in August.

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Here are a few reactions

This should a first of many more test 💯’s that @ShubmanGill will score. Well played young man! @BCCI #IndvBan — rᥲȷі𝗍🇮🇳 (@imrajitd) December 16, 2022

Redemption of Shubhman Gill! #INDvBAN — Shubham Datarkar 🇮🇳 (@sndatarkar) December 16, 2022