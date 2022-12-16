'Arrival of prince': Twitterati hail stylish Subhman Gill after opener scores maiden Test century

Netizens heaped praise on Subhman Gill after India opener notched up his maiden Test century on Day 3 of the opening game against Bangladesh on Friday.
Gill brought up his century in 147 balls before being dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 110 which included 4 boundaries and 3 sixes.
Earlier, Gill had scored his maiden ODI century against Zimbabwe in August.
Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.
Here are a few reactions
