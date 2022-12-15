Representative Image

Around 200 Pakistan cricketers yet to be paid during domestic season

Players have not been paid their monthly retainers or even match fees, despite the season having started on August 30

Nearly 200 Pakistan's domestic cricketers are reportedly still awaiting payments for participating in a domestic season that is less than a month from its conclusion.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, 192 players, who have taken part in a number of domestic tournaments — including the National T20 Cup and the Quaid-e-Azam trophy — have not been paid their monthly retainers or even match fees, despite the season having started on August 30.

Players confirm delay

Sources within the PCB as well as several players confirmed a delay in the distribution of the payments.

The amount of cricket being played this season at home is said to be the reason. PCB kicked off a brand new tournament in the Pakistan Junior League which diverted much administrative energy towards its staging.