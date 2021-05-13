Arjuna Award winning Table Tennis player V. Chandrasekhar dies due to COVID related complications

The Arjuna Award recipient was 64 years old. Chandra was a three-time national champion and was the president of Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association and Director and head coach of the SDAT-Medimix TT Academy.

Chandrashekhar had a career that promised a lot. By the time he was 27, he had already won a Commonwealth championship bronze medal and three National titles. However, after the 1984 Central India final against Manjit Dua, Chandra decided to go for an operation on his right knee in Chennai which severely impacted his career.

In 1990, Chandra made his comeback as a coach and guided youngsters to several important wins.