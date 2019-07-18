Arjun Bhati wins Junior World Golf Championship

Palm Desert: Fourteen-year-old Arjun Bhati represented India at the FCG CALLAWAY Junior World Golf Championship and bagged the first position against Taiwans Jeremy Chen during the three-day final match in Palm Desert, CA.

Out of the 637 players from 40 counties that participated in the tournament, Arjun secured first position for India. He scored a total of 199 strokes followed by Chen and New Zealand's Joshua Bai at second and third position with 202 and 207 strokes respectively.