Argentina suffers shock loss: A look at top 5 upsets in history of FIFA World Cup

The stunning loss for Lionel Messi and Argentina at the hands of Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 is right up there with the biggest upsets in tournament history.

Messi, who had given Argentina the lead before the Saudis came back to win 2-1, is playing at likely his last World Cup.

But Messi and his highly-rated team, one of the title favorites in Qatar, now have an unwanted place on a very different list after losing to a team ranked 48 places below them. Saudi Arabia had won only three games previously at the World Cup, and only one in the last 28 years before Tuesday's shocker over the two-time champions.

Here is a look at some of the other major World Cup surprises through the years:

USA 1-0 England, 1950

England were the favourites to win the 1950 World Cup in Brazil while the American team were a semi-professional squad with low expectations. Despite England's dominance in the match, particularly in the first half, Joey Gaetjens’ header in the 38th minute won the game for the United States. It would be another 44 years before the US would win another match at the World Cup.

South Korea 2-0 Germany, 2018

Despite losing to Mexico earlier in the tournament, a win for Germany against South Korea was enough to put the German team through to the knockout phase. South Korea had a slim chance of qualification but needed to win by two goals and hope that Mexico would prevail over Sweden. South Korea had previously beaten only Togo and Greece at a World Cup played outside of the team’s own country. The match was heading for a 0-0 draw when Kim Young-gwon scored four minutes into injury time. Two minutes later Son Heung-min scored the second but South Korea was still eliminated as Mexico had lost to Sweden. Germany failed to progress from the group phase for the first time since 1938.

Senegal 1-0 France, 2002

France were World Cup champions when they came up against another African underdog at the start of the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan. France's team was packed with some of the best players in the world and no one thought they could lose the game. But Papa Bouba Diop bundled in a goal in the 30th minute and Senegal kept its nerve for a famous win on its World Cup debut. France ended up exiting in the group stage. Senegal went on to reach the quarterfinals, just as Cameroon did in 1990.

Switzerland 1-0 Spain, 2010

Like England 60 years earlier, Spain were the favourites to win the 2010 World Cup. Opponent Switzerland had beaten only South Korea and Togo at the World Cup since 1954. Spain had 22 shots to Switzerland's six but a Gelson Fernandes goal in the 52nd minute clinched the upset for the Swiss. Unlike England in 1950, however, Spain managed to recover from the defeat and would go on to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy three weeks later.

Uruguay 2-1 Brazil, 1950

While this match was part of a final group phase, it was effectively the World Cup final as the winner was guaranteed to lift the Jules Rimet Trophy. In fact, Brazil only needed to avoid defeat to be proclaimed as the world champion on home turf in this final match of the tournament. With 25 minutes remaining, Brazil looked set to do just that but Uruguay scored twice in 13 minutes to silence the audience of nearly 200,000. This result would haunt the country for more than 60 years, only to be replaced by another trauma from Brazil's 7-1 home defeat by Germany eight years ago.