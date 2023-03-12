Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez auctions World Cup gloves for $45,000 to children's cancer hospital

e-Paper Get App
Martinez wore the gloves during the penalty shootout against France in the final in Qatar, which Argentina won 4-2, granting Lionel Messi's team the championship after the match was tied 3-3 in extra time.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez's gloves from last year's World Cup final penalty shootout with France were auctioned off for $45,000 to benefit a children's cancer hospital on Friday. "$45,000 for the Dibu gloves to help the Garrahan boys!" said the Argentine Pediatric Foundation on Instagram, referring to the Garrahan Hospital's oncology ward, Argentina's main paediatric hospital. Martinez participated in the auction via video link from his home in England, where he plays for Aston Villa.

"When they gave me the option to donate the World Cup gloves, I didn't hesitate, it's a good cause for the boys," said the goalkeeper during the event.

When Martinez announced the donation in February, he autographed the inside of the gloves.

"The World Cup finals are not played every day, (the gloves) are special. But it helps a child much more than me having them hanging in a frame in my house," he said.

