'Are Retired Players Playing This Tournament?' Netizens Troll AITA Officials For Standing Ahead Of Davis Cup Players While Posing For Photo In Stockholm

With the Indian Embassy officials in Stockholm standing in front of the Davis Cup team ahead of the upcoming edition, netizens have called them out for the same. A section of netizens have taken a jibe at it, claiming that the players are too old to represent India and questioned if retired players are going to play in the tournament.
The picture taken with Rakesh Tiwari, Charge d’Affaires of the Indian Embassy in Stockholm, notably has the officials along with Rohit Rajpal right at the front. The players, meanwhile, were seen standing in the back row. Sumit Nagal, who is not part of the Davis Cup team, was quick to tweet 'Maybe it’s time to get players in the front row as well?'
Here's how the netizens have reacted to the same:
