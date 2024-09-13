'Are Retired Players Playing This Tournament?' Netizens Troll AITA Officials For Standing Ahead Of Davis Cup Players While Posing For Photo In Stockholm

Indian Davis Cup Team with the Charge d’affaires of Indian Embassy in Stockholm, Rakesh Tiwari. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the Indian Embassy officials in Stockholm standing in front of the Davis Cup team ahead of the upcoming edition, netizens have called them out for the same. A section of netizens have taken a jibe at it, claiming that the players are too old to represent India and questioned if retired players are going to play in the tournament.

The picture taken with Rakesh Tiwari, Charge d’Affaires of the Indian Embassy in Stockholm, notably has the officials along with Rohit Rajpal right at the front. The players, meanwhile, were seen standing in the back row. Sumit Nagal, who is not part of the Davis Cup team, was quick to tweet 'Maybe it’s time to get players in the front row as well?'

Maybe it’s time to get players in the front row as well? https://t.co/pl0h5D0cig — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) September 12, 2024

Here's how the netizens have reacted to the same:

Are retired players playing this tournament? — Satisfied Soul (@SatisfiedSoul5) September 12, 2024

Average age looka above 50 here .... Are they going to watch (and not play)tennis ? — pankaj rathore (@pnkj_rthr) September 13, 2024

Absolute mockery. The players should be in the front and the officials at the back. — San K (@ghi20700) September 12, 2024

Players kaun hai? First line aur piche wale? — NiRaV VaIsHnAv🇮🇳 (@Ni73449Nirav) September 12, 2024

Shameless Indian officials always in the front for photos. — Prashant Singh (@prashantsngh60) September 13, 2024

These players are even older than Thala. — ⚡raúl9🎖️ (@FCB_Hollywood) September 12, 2024

They look mighty old to play Davis Cup, seniors tournament? — Arko Basu (@arko666) September 12, 2024

Kitna paisa khake baithe hai ye log — Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) September 12, 2024

Such a disgrace to see officials standing in front of our players. It should always be players in the front... — Rohit Nambiar (@rohnambiar) September 12, 2024

Aren't players too old to play for India? — Dr. Bhavik Panchal (@bhavikpanchal87) September 12, 2024