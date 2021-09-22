Archery World Championships: Indian women's compound archery team bags gold, men finish second

Yankton: India's women's compound archery team beat hosts USA 226 to 225 to win gold at the World Championship here on Wednesday.

However the men's team led by seasoned Abhishek Verma lost 235-238 to Austria in the final to settle for a silver medal.

The women's team comprising Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha held their nerves in a close battle with Linda Ochoa-Anderson, Paige Pearce and Proctor.

In the men's section, Verma along with Sangam Bisla and Roshab Yadav fought well but had to settle for silver.

