Sports

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 11:22 PM IST

Archery World Championships: Indian women's compound archery team bags gold, men finish second

India's women's compound archery team beat hosts USA 226 to 225 to win gold at the World Championship in Yankton on Wednesday.
PTI
Yankton: India's women's compound archery team beat hosts USA 226 to 225 to win gold at the World Championship here on Wednesday.

However the men's team led by seasoned Abhishek Verma lost 235-238 to Austria in the final to settle for a silver medal.

The women's team comprising Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha held their nerves in a close battle with Linda Ochoa-Anderson, Paige Pearce and Proctor.

In the men's section, Verma along with Sangam Bisla and Roshab Yadav fought well but had to settle for silver.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 11:22 PM IST
