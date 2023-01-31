Archer Bishal Changmai eyes first medal at Khelo India Youth Games

Bishal Changmai |

Target Olympic Podium Scheme Development Athlete Bishal Changmai is all set to open his campaign in the Archery events at the Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh. Representing Maharashtra, the archer from Assam is all set to make the games a happy hunting ground for himself and make sure that it lives up to the benchmark the State has always set at the Khelo India Youth Games.

'Khelo India Youth Games motivated him in his athletic career,' said Bishal

“Khelo India Youth Games is a big exposure competition for upcoming athletes to win medals and get the perfect motivation going forward in their career,” said Bishal, who started his career in 2016 and has participated in all editions of the Khelo India Youth games so far – Pune, Guwahati and Panchkula.

He may not have won any medal from the Khelo India games yet but in Madhya Pradesh, he is determined to tick that off the bucketlist. “I have learnt a lot from the previous competitions and have put in a lot of hard work to prepare for the games this year. Hopefully I will get the medal,” the 18-year-old added.

Bishal was part of Indian team which won three medals at the Youth World Championships 2021

A trainee of ASI Pune, Bishal was a part of the Indian team which won three medals at the Youth World Championships 2021 in Wroclaw. In the process, the U18 Cadet Recurve archer also became the first from India to win two gold medals at any Youth World Championship with a total of three medals including one bronze.

“I want to win more medals for India in the upcoming international events and also be a part of the India team at the upcoming Olympics,” added Bishal, giving a glimpse of his aim.

The archery tournament at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 takes place atthe Ranital Sports Complex in Jabalpur from Jan 31 to Feb 3.

