ARC puts off all polo events this season

Mumbai: The Polo season at the prestigious Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) has been discontinued. The season witnessed some of the finest matches and players. The game of polo which comes hand in hand with worldly fanfare was mellowed down and the matches were played behind closed doors for the last two weeks given the pandemic atmosphere.

The two tournaments held during the 2020 season at the Amateur Riders’ Club were: The Silver Stick Tournament (4 Goal), won by Team Sphiro and Maharaj Prem Singh Tournament (8 Goal), won by Team DB Realty Achievers. The third on-going trophy witnessed an unfortunate end before the semi-final took place as a safety measure in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. The foreign players were advised to travel back to their respective countries at the earliest due the same.

“Due to the unfortunate global outbreak of COVID-19, Amateur Riders' Club has cancelled all upcoming polo tournaments of the Polo Mumbai season 2020 with immediate effect," said Shyam Mehta, president of ARC. And went on to add, " We have made this decision keeping in mind the health and welfare of the international players who have travelled from other countries, our domestic players, staff and the safety factor of friends and family who were present for our matches.”