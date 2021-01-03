ARC Polo Championship: Suhag anchors MKC to victory

Mumbai

A double strike by Samir Suhag and a goal each by Amman Qureshi and Shyam Mehta, saw MKC Agro emerge champions, in the opening sports event of the city, the Amateur Riders' Club New Year Cup Polo Tournament (4 Goals).

At the Mahalaxmi Race Course, here on Sunday, MKC Agro got the better of ASC 4-2.5 to annex the coveted championship which could open the flood gates for the other events in the city, with the government SoP in place.

Established in 1942, The Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) is one of the oldest and largest private civilian horse riding clubs in India.This non-governmental (NGO) and nonprofit organisation (NPO) located at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, offers to ride throughout the year to members as well as non-members.

The club provides professional training in all disciplines of the equestrian sport like Polo, Show Jumping and Dressage as well as houses about 150 horses. It has been the driving force for the growth of the equestrian sport for over 75 years.From known Bollywood actors, businessmen to royals, all have trained at ARC.