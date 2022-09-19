e-Paper Get App
'Anyone know what type this is?' Mitchell Johnson on spotting snake in hotel room

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 06:20 PM IST
article-image

The second edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC 2022) has been a treat for the fans as it provided an opportunity to witness legendary cricketers in action.

While things are going well on the field, former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson, who is representing India Capitals at LLC 2022, had a different experience off the field.

The former pacer spotted a snake in his hotel room in Kolkata. He shared a picture of the snake on social media. “Anyone know what type of snake this is?? Just hanging out in my room door,” he captioned the picture.

Johnson shared another post with a close-up picture of the snake. "Found a better pic of this snakes head. Still unsure what it is exactly. Interesting stay so far in Lucknow, India.

