Anushka Sharma turns 34: RCB batsman Virat Kohli wishes actress wife on her birthday

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli penned a heartwarming message for actress wife Anushka Sharma, who has turned 34 on Sunday, May 1.

Kohli, who is currently playing in the IPL 2022, Instagrammed a picture of them and captioned it: "Thank god you were born. I don't know what I would do without you. You're truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around @anushkasharma."

Earlier, Anushka was at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday as she cheered for her hubby, who scored his first fifty in the ongoing IPL against Gujarat Titans.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 05:20 PM IST