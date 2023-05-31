Anurag Thakur urges protesting wrestlers to be patient till completion of probe

A day after the top Indian wrestlers threatened to discard their medals in river Ganga at Haridwar, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that the grapplers should wait for Delhi Police to conclude their investigation into the allegations against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Exercise patience till investigation is complete



Speaking to reporters, Thakur said, "I urge the wrestlers to be patient till the outcome of the investigation. They (wrestlers) should not take any steps that may cause harm to the sport or the aspiring wrestlers. We are all in favour of the sport and sportspersons."



His remarks come a day after dramatic events unfolded in Haridwar, where protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, reached to discard all their medals in the Ganga, but after the intervention of Khap and farmer leaders, they agreed to put the immersion on hold for five days.

WFI chief accepts extreme punishment if guilty



The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Singh who is accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers



Meanwhile, addressing a rally, the WFI chief said that he is ready to be hanged if proven guilty.



"If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment," Singh added.