 Anurag Thakur urges protesting wrestlers to be patient till completion of probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAnurag Thakur urges protesting wrestlers to be patient till completion of probe

Anurag Thakur urges protesting wrestlers to be patient till completion of probe

A day after the top Indian wrestlers threatened to discard their medals in river Ganga at Haridwar, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the grapplers should wait for Delhi Police to conclude their investigation into the allegations against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
article-image

 A day after the top Indian wrestlers threatened to discard their medals in river Ganga at Haridwar, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that the grapplers should wait for Delhi Police to conclude their investigation into the allegations against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Exercise patience till investigation is complete

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said, "I urge the wrestlers to be patient till the outcome of the investigation. They (wrestlers) should not take any steps that may cause harm to the sport or the aspiring wrestlers. We are all in favour of the sport and sportspersons."

His remarks come a day after dramatic events unfolded in Haridwar, where protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, reached to discard all their medals in the Ganga, but after the intervention of Khap and farmer leaders, they agreed to put the immersion on hold for five days.

WFI chief accepts extreme punishment if guilty

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Singh who is accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers

Meanwhile, addressing a rally, the WFI chief said that he is ready to be hanged if proven guilty.

"If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment," Singh added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anurag Thakur urges protesting wrestlers to be patient till completion of probe

Anurag Thakur urges protesting wrestlers to be patient till completion of probe

Europa League Final: Jose Mourinho on cusp of sixth European trophy as Roma take on Sevilla

Europa League Final: Jose Mourinho on cusp of sixth European trophy as Roma take on Sevilla

Inside Virat Kohli's gorgeous Gurugram Bungalow: Private pool, bar, garden area

Inside Virat Kohli's gorgeous Gurugram Bungalow: Private pool, bar, garden area

'Tujhe jaake team ka run rate badhana hai': Shivam Dube on how MS Dhoni clarified his role in IPL...

'Tujhe jaake team ka run rate badhana hai': Shivam Dube on how MS Dhoni clarified his role in IPL...

Watch: Virat Kohli offers tips to Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of WTC final in England

Watch: Virat Kohli offers tips to Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of WTC final in England