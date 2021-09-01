Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan launch the Fit India Quiz; Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu attend virtually

Union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Thakur along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched the Fit India Quiz. MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik was also present at the occasion which was attended virtually by Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra & PV Sindhu.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to introduce Fit India Quiz for school children across India.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 07:33 PM IST