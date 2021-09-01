e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 07:33 PM IST

Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan launch the Fit India Quiz; Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu attend virtually

FPJ Web Desk
Union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Thakur along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched the Fit India Quiz. MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik was also present at the occasion which was attended virtually by Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra & PV Sindhu.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to introduce Fit India Quiz for school children across India.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 07:33 PM IST
